Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Position Increased by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 61.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management grew its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 4,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 33,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $72.90. The stock had a trading volume of 596,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,982,508. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $69.09 and a twelve month high of $77.18. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.23.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.187 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

