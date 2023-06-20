Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by SMI Advisory Services LLC

SMI Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,906 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238,929 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises about 6.4% of SMI Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SMI Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $19,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,995,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,892,894,000 after buying an additional 1,758,824 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 96,253.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,553,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,115,000 after purchasing an additional 23,529,155 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,519,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,242 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,395,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,576,000 after purchasing an additional 655,629 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,243,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,498,000 after purchasing an additional 508,586 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSV traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 951,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,679,383. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $76.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.94. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.03 and a fifty-two week high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

