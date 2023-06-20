Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Purchased by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 0.6% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Gray Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 15.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 419,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,470,000 after purchasing an additional 55,527 shares during the period. TL Private Wealth lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 119,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 28,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,880,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.17 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.50. 193,844 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 674,795. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.88 and a fifty-two week high of $228.43. The stock has a market cap of $52.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.