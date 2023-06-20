Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV) Shares Purchased by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the period. Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF accounts for 0.6% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF were worth $2,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESGV. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,099,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,398,000 after purchasing an additional 110,521 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,245,000 after purchasing an additional 57,569 shares during the period. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 456,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,091,000 after purchasing an additional 48,272 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 277,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,301,000 after purchasing an additional 65,298 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 220,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 46,476 shares during the period.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Price Performance

BATS:ESGV traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.65. The stock had a trading volume of 335,524 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.33 and its 200 day moving average is $70.67.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Profile

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

