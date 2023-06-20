United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Position Increased by Acropolis Investment Management LLC

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in URI. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 100 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 86 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in United Rentals by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 95 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on United Rentals from $490.00 to $458.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Price Performance

NYSE:URI traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $402.22. 100,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,094. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99. The stock has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $362.71 and a 200 day moving average of $387.52.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.99%.

Insider Transactions at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

