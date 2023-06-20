United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Purchased by Catalyst Financial Partners LLC

Catalyst Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 158.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,839,176,000 after purchasing an additional 601,166 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,787,793 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,220,088,000 after purchasing an additional 255,287 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,273,417 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,988,777,000 after purchasing an additional 54,401 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,343,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,775 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,623,000. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $203.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $172.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.7 %

UPS traded down $1.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $177.33. 710,248 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,204,463. The stock has a market cap of $152.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.87 and a fifty-two week high of $209.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.53.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.43%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

