UMB Bank n.a. Trims Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

UMB Bank n.a. reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 174,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,321 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $13,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,136,503,000. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 417.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,237,044 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,016,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,292,785 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 303.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,156,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,817,000 after buying an additional 4,630,693 shares during the period. Finally, Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter worth $162,500,000. Institutional investors own 65.84% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

NYSE:CP traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.61. 564,185 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,929,288. The firm has a market cap of $72.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.03 and its 200-day moving average is $77.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a twelve month low of $65.17 and a twelve month high of $83.44.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 9.53%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.54%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CP. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.40.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

