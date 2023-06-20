UMB Bank n.a. Sells 11,301 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

UMB Bank n.a. decreased its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 203,904 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,301 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 375,771 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,741 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 647,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $60,301,000 after buying an additional 9,424 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Karen S. Lynch bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CVS traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,421,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,998,792. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.14. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $66.34 and a one year high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $87.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

CVS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. 92 Resources reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $102.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.26.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

