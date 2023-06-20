UMB Bank n.a. Raises Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,103 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,108 shares during the period. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 0.9% of UMB Bank n.a.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $55,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of IBM traded down $1.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $136.35. 884,081 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,786,444. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $115.54 and a 1 year high of $153.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.79, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.45.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $6.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IBM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

