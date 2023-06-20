UMB Bank n.a. Purchases 94,870 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,225,653 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,870 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 1.3% of UMB Bank n.a.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $81,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.48. The stock had a trading volume of 7,516,514 shares. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.00. The company has a market cap of $98.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

