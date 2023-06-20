UMB Bank n.a. Lowers Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a. owned about 0.05% of United Rentals worth $14,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ethic Inc. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in United Rentals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in United Rentals by 97.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 93,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,257,000 after purchasing an additional 46,160 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in United Rentals by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,978 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on URI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $544.00 to $482.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $421.08.

United Rentals Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of URI stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $399.07. The stock had a trading volume of 260,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 921,627. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $362.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.52. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $230.54 and a 52-week high of $481.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.99%.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

