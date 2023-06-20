UMB Bank n.a. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA)

UMB Bank n.a. cut its position in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,605 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. owned 1.90% of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor worth $11,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 59,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Etfidea LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Etfidea LLC now owns 10,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Price Performance

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.67. 6,677 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $617.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.53.

Vanguard U.S. Value Factor Company Profile

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

