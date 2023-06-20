UMB Bank n.a. Acquires 609 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 159,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $31,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its stake in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 4,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 9,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,234 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 6,964 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 58.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS stock traded down $1.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $176.79. The stock had a trading volume of 496,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,202,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $209.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $180.53.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The transportation company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $22.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.98 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 52.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on UPS. Loop Capital lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $219.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $199.00 to $188.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.23.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

