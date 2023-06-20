UGE International (CVE:UGE) Trading Down 2%

UGE International Ltd. (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) shares were down 2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.46 and last traded at C$1.46. Approximately 9,055 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 19,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.49.

UGE International Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.29 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,211.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of C$48.06 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.28.

UGE International (CVE:UGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.98 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that UGE International Ltd. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About UGE International

UGE International Ltd., a solar and renewable energy solutions company, provides commercial and community solar energy solutions to commercial and industrial clients in Canada, the United States, and the Philippines. It develops, builds, owns, operates, deploys, and finances solar projects, as well as offers engineering and consulting services.

