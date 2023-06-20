U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 614,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,192 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $22,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 859,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,475,000 after buying an additional 21,560 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 20.3% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 26,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 4,487 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 836,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,489,000 after purchasing an additional 87,888 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 145,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,344,000 after purchasing an additional 12,524 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,735 shares during the period. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:USB traded down $0.52 on Tuesday, reaching $32.93. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,969,460. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.93 and a 200 day moving average of $39.57. The stock has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.93. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.27 and a 12-month high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.83%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lowered their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. TheStreet lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Richard P. Mckenney purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.37 per share, with a total value of $607,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider James B. Kelligrew bought 16,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.59 per share, for a total transaction of $497,393.40. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 151,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,647,446.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 76,698 shares of company stock valued at $2,446,082 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

