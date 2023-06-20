TRON Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $5.00 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. TRON has a market cap of $5.00 billion and $142.86 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0697 or 0.00000259 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, TRON has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009405 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002175 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002808 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001065 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 90,030,336,180 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TRON’s official website is tron.network. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation.

TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tron (TRX) is a decentralized blockchain platform that offers high scalability and availability for decentralized applications (DApps). It has a native cryptocurrency, TRX, which was originally an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain. Tron aims to create a decentralized internet and its infrastructure, and supports smart contracts with a number of decentralized apps built on top of its network. Its decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem has billions in total value locked. The Tron network uses a delegated Proof-of-Stake (dPoS) algorithm, with TRX token holders delegating transaction validation to 27 “super representatives.” Tron was created by Justin Sun and launched in 2017, migrating to its own blockchain in 2018. TRX is used to pay for transaction fees on the Tron blockchain, can be staked for earnings, and is used in the Tron DeFi ecosystem for financial services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars.

