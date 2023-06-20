Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,890 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 827 shares during the period. Ralph Lauren accounts for 1.5% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.17% of Ralph Lauren worth $13,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 451.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,696 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,461,000 after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,892 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on RL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $154.00 to $168.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $134.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.08.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE RL traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $123.22. 239,903 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 945,558. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.87. The company has a market cap of $8.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.53%.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.



