Trinity Street Asset Management LLP Lowers Stock Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Trinity Street Asset Management LLP cut its holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Chemed comprises approximately 1.8% of Trinity Street Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP owned about 0.19% of Chemed worth $15,644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Chemed by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 29.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chemed by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total transaction of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,624 shares of company stock worth $4,654,829. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chemed Trading Down 1.1 %

CHE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chemed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

Chemed stock traded down $5.84 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $540.82. The stock had a trading volume of 10,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $547.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $525.24. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $430.16 and a twelve month high of $570.17.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. Analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

About Chemed

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.