tomiNet (TOMI) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 20th. tomiNet has a market capitalization of $317.58 million and $29.32 million worth of tomiNet was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, tomiNet has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One tomiNet token can currently be bought for $4.80 or 0.00017905 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

tomiNet was first traded on January 16th, 2023. tomiNet’s total supply is 112,665,826 tokens and its circulating supply is 66,146,338 tokens. tomiNet’s official Twitter account is @tomipioneers. The official website for tomiNet is tomi.com. tomiNet’s official message board is tomi.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “tomiNet (TOMI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. tomiNet has a current supply of 112,665,826 with 65,369,656 in circulation. The last known price of tomiNet is 5.03685415 USD and is up 3.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $33,184,244.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tomi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as tomiNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade tomiNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy tomiNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

