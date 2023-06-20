Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Tofutti Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) dropped 12.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.70. Approximately 3,400 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 7,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.80.

Tofutti Brands Stock Down 12.5 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.61 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 1.33.

Tofutti Brands (OTCMKTS:TOFB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Tofutti Brands had a negative return on equity of 19.52% and a negative net margin of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $3.49 million during the quarter.

About Tofutti Brands

Tofutti Brands Inc engages in the development, production, and marketing of dairy free, vegan frozen desserts, cheeses, and other food products under the TOFUTTI brand in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It offers frozen desserts, including frozen sandwiches and chocolate wafers; ice cream sandwiches; dairy free vegan cheese products, such as cream cheese, sour cream, dips, cheese slices, and dairy free ricotta cheese alternatives; spreads; and frozen food products.

