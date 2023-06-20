TL Private Wealth Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

TL Private Wealth cut its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. TL Private Wealth’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

VFH stock traded down $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.23. 74,989 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,235. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $78.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.92. Vanguard Financials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.96 and a fifty-two week high of $90.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 1.09.

Vanguard Financials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

