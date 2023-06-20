TL Private Wealth Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

TL Private Wealth lowered its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,351 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF makes up 1.0% of TL Private Wealth’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. TL Private Wealth owned about 0.09% of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FMB. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,188,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,683,000 after acquiring an additional 826,679 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 11,438.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 756,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,907,000 after purchasing an additional 749,924 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 985,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,387,000 after purchasing an additional 510,856 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 95.5% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 982,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,218,000 after acquiring an additional 479,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 2,210.4% during the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 369,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after acquiring an additional 353,133 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:FMB traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.73. The company had a trading volume of 21,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 209,996. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.68. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 12-month low of $48.07 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Managed Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a $0.1275 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

