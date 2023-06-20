Threshold Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $182.09 Million (T)

Threshold (T) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 19th. Threshold has a market capitalization of $182.09 million and $4.11 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Threshold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0182 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Threshold has traded down 2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005147 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018169 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00018481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00014865 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,937.45 or 0.99974396 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002432 BTC.

About Threshold

Threshold (T) is a token. Its launch date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 10,515,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Threshold

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 10,515,000,000 with 8,800,386,213.700886 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.0180534 USD and is down -0.88 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $4,793,452.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

