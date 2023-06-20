The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Bought by My Legacy Advisors LLC

My Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 875 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,198 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,888 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 5.0% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HIG traded down $1.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.74. 215,362 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,831. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.83. The company has a market cap of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.26%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

