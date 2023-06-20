The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Short Interest Up 5.7% in May

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,520,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the May 15th total of 3,330,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 902,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. 93.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HAIN stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. 334,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 913,284. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.75. The Hain Celestial Group has a twelve month low of $11.73 and a twelve month high of $25.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 4.00% and a negative net margin of 5.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

