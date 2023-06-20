The Graph Trading 2.3% Higher Over Last Week (GRT)

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. The Graph has a market cap of $912.64 million and $23.64 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Graph token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000371 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Graph has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About The Graph

The Graph’s genesis date was March 1st, 2018. The Graph’s total supply is 10,681,894,868 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,052,207,017 tokens. The official website for The Graph is thegraph.com. The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for The Graph is thegraph.com/blog. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @graphprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling The Graph

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph (GRT) is a decentralized protocol that indexes and queries data from blockchains, making it easier for developers to build reliable and scalable decentralized applications. Created by Yaniv Tal and Jannis Pohlmann in 2018, GRT is used by popular dApps like Uniswap, Synthetix, and Aave. GRT also serves as a governance token for The Graph ecosystem, allowing holders to participate in decision-making and earn rewards for staking.”

