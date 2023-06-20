The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by UMB Bank n.a.

UMB Bank n.a. cut its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,738 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $19,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 727.3% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 90 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Down 2.4 %

NYSE GS traded down $8.15 on Tuesday, hitting $330.16. 561,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,598,594. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $277.84 and a 52-week high of $389.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $109.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $331.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $342.22.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.76 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.50 per share. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 35.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $495.00 to $437.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now owns 21,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 101,526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $652,812.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,980,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,184,955.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.10, for a total transaction of $1,267,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 21,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,223,844.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,935,026 shares of company stock valued at $647,273,318 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.