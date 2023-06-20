The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 42,285 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,406 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $8,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 60.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 2.9 %

NYSE BA traded down $6.30 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,443,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,251. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $207.14 and a 200 day moving average of $204.46. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $120.99 and a twelve month high of $223.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boeing

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.75) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.