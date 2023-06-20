Terra Classic Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $525.03 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Terra Classic has a market cap of $525.03 million and $39.83 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00009393 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002168 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00002832 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000030 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001057 BTC.

Terra Classic Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,846,495,112,895 coins and its circulating supply is 5,831,916,710,114 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is a decentralized blockchain platform that uses stablecoins to create a new financial infrastructure. Its native token, Luna, acts as collateral for the entire Terra economy and a staking token that secures the PoS network. After a governance vote, a new chain was created assuming the Terra name, while the original Cosmos chain was re-branded as Terra Classic. The family of Terra stablecoins achieves stability through consistent mining rewards, with contracting and expanding the money supply. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes KRT, UST, MNT, and SDR, with more to be added in the future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

