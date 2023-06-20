TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) is Addenda Capital Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,202 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 103,192 shares during the period. TC Energy comprises 2.4% of Addenda Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Addenda Capital Inc. owned 0.11% of TC Energy worth $58,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TRP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $519,894,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in TC Energy by 527.8% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,756,448 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $548,242,000 after purchasing an additional 11,565,402 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in TC Energy by 60.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,036,811 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,184,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355,601 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in TC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $610,033,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in TC Energy by 123.3% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,084,085 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $610,806,000 after acquiring an additional 8,329,085 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.06.

Shares of TRP traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.02. 269,110 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,790,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. TC Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $36.79 and a 12 month high of $55.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.85.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.89. TC Energy had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 220.00%.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

