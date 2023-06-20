Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Catalyst Wealth Management LLC

Catalyst Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 678 shares during the period. Catalyst Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,205,000. 84.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.91.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $72.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 483,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,424,738. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.21. Sysco Co. has a one year low of $69.22 and a one year high of $88.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.11.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 141.53%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.90%.

About Sysco

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.