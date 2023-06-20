SushiSwap (SUSHI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11.45 Million

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $137.20 million and approximately $11.45 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SushiSwap has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can now be bought for about $0.60 or 0.00002207 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About SushiSwap

SushiSwap’s genesis date was August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 249,141,309 tokens and its circulating supply is 230,566,108 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. SushiSwap’s official website is sushi.com.

SushiSwap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap is a community-driven DeFi platform offering a DEX, yield farming, liquidity provision, and staking options on the Ethereum blockchain. Created in 2020 by Chef Nomi, Sam Bankman-Fried, and 0xMaki, it operates with decentralized governance, empowering $SUSHI token holders. The $SUSHI token incentivizes liquidity providers and enables participation in governance decisions. Users can swap tokens by connecting their wallets, with a 0.30% fee per trade, split between liquidity providers and $SUSHI stakers.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SushiSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SushiSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SushiSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

