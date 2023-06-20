Super Group (NYSE:SGHC) Shares Gap Up to $3.75

Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.75, but opened at $3.90. Super Group shares last traded at $3.89, with a volume of 46,085 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Super Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Get Super Group alerts:

Super Group Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.54 and a 200 day moving average of $3.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Group

Super Group ( NYSE:SGHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Super Group had a return on equity of 20.32% and a net margin of 27.57%. The business had revenue of $363.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.93 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Super Group Limited will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Super Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,345,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,751,000 after buying an additional 139,316 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth $13,464,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Super Group by 122.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,959,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,285 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth $1,232,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Super Group in the first quarter worth $706,000. 2.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Super Group

(Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.