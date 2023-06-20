Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) is Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 149,196 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the quarter. Stryker comprises 2.8% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $42,591,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stryker stock traded up $2.97 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $297.32. 472,067 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,315,585. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $188.84 and a 52-week high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $112.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.85, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $286.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $270.43.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.67%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $314.00 to $321.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Stryker from $299.00 to $313.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Stryker from $320.00 to $345.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Stryker from $287.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.00.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,562. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

