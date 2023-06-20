Streamr Trading Up 5.1% Over Last Week (DATA)

Streamr (DATA) traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Streamr has a market cap of $22.03 million and $11.79 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Streamr token can now be bought for about $0.0232 or 0.00000086 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Streamr has traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Streamr

Streamr was first traded on October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 1,013,280,852 tokens and its circulating supply is 947,751,353 tokens. The Reddit community for Streamr is https://reddit.com/r/streamr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Streamr is streamr.network/blog. Streamr’s official website is streamr.network. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamr and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Streamr is a decentralized platform for real‑time dataIt aims to Distribute unstoppable data streams over a global open-source peer-to-peer network and help build a new data economy. Streamr delivers data to applications. It is a decentralized network for scalable, low-latency, untamperable data delivery and persistence, operated by the DATA Token.”

