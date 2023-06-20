Stratis Price Hits $0.41 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $60.89 million and approximately $595,163.13 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Stratis has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Stratis coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,741.26 or 0.06457263 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000974 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00042682 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00031880 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00016610 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000200 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000432 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis (STRAX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 150,310,305 coins. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official website is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis is a cryptocurrency that is used to create custom blockchains for businesses. The Stratis Platform offers a one-click deployment system for custom blockchains that can be tailored to the specific needs of companies. Stratis can also help businesses deploy the best blockchain for their needs. On November 12, 2020, Stratis launched a new blockchain called STRAX, which allows for more agile development and deployment of decentralized finance (DeFi) based smart contracts. The new blockchain also includes several enhancements to the platform, including block reward increase, reduced block time, and increased capacity for data storage. The distribution of STRAX was performed automatically for those who participated in the initial token swap period, while later requests will require additional manual verification.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

