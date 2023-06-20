StockNews.com Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) to Hold

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.31.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $101.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,709,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,292,855. Starbucks has a 52-week low of $70.77 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.67. The company has a market capitalization of $116.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.96.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Starbucks will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

