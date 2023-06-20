Status (SNT) Market Capitalization Tops $77.19 Million

Status (SNT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 20th. During the last week, Status has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One Status token can now be bought for $0.0200 or 0.00000074 BTC on major exchanges. Status has a market cap of $77.19 million and $1.04 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Status alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005081 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00018047 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00018302 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00014430 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,113.98 or 0.99866012 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,043,292 tokens. Status’ official website is status.im. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,043,292.494024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0203005 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $954,086.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Status Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Status and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.