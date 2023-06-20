Stableford Capital II LLC Takes Position in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 19,633 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in TrueCar by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,620,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,507,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TrueCar by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,447,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,565,000 after purchasing an additional 120,925 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in TrueCar during the first quarter worth $16,067,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in TrueCar by 16.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,859,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,293,000 after purchasing an additional 403,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in TrueCar by 11.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,527,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,546,000 after purchasing an additional 260,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

TrueCar Stock Performance

TrueCar stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.21. 109,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,324. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.54. TrueCar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $3.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TrueCar ( NASDAQ:TRUE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.30 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 29.25% and a negative net margin of 81.20%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TrueCar, Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on TrueCar in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

TrueCar Profile

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The firm’s products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

