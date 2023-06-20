Stableford Capital II LLC Takes $1.12 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises 0.8% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $451,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $724,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 68,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 244.8% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 5,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 92,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,632,000 after purchasing an additional 27,306 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $215.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,387. The stock has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $208.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $182.88 and a twelve month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

