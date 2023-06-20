Stableford Capital II LLC Makes New Investment in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 2,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SHY traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $81.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,640,766. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.48 and a fifty-two week high of $83.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.82.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1971 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.