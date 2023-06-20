Stableford Capital II LLC Invests $431,000 in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Stableford Capital II LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 976.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group by 64.6% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.68. 358,347 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,687,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.36 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.31 and a fifty-two week high of $89.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.66% and a return on equity of 19.40%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CBRE Group news, CEO Chandra Dhandapani sold 6,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.38, for a total value of $498,714.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 136,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,317,863.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CBRE. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.86.

CBRE Group Profile

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices; industrial and retail space; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, lease administration, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

