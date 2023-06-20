Stableford Capital II LLC Buys Shares of 75,601 Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Stableford Capital II LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 75,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,000. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Stableford Capital II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

SCHA stock traded down $0.37 on Tuesday, reaching $43.13. 212,783 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,935. The firm has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.25 and a twelve month high of $46.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.52 and a 200-day moving average of $42.10.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

