Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Director Jonathan D. Klein Sells 50,000 Shares

Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Get Rating) Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of Squarespace stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.60, for a total value of $1,680,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 654,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,978,868.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Squarespace Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of SQSP stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.25. 899,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,591. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.34. Squarespace, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.86 and a 52-week high of $34.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SQSP shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Squarespace from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Squarespace from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded Squarespace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Squarespace from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Institutional Trading of Squarespace

About Squarespace

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Squarespace by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Squarespace by 24.4% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Squarespace in the first quarter worth $26,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Squarespace by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Squarespace by 2,128.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, and scheduling, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

