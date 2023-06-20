SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Shares Sold by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SPYV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 538.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,192,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,946,000 after purchasing an additional 19,557,538 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 548.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,115,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,245,763 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25,897.7% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,549,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,532,350 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,450,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,298,363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 19,459.8% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,641,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,628,440 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 1,589,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,037. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $43.47.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

