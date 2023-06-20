SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lessened by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 1,589,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,037. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.
About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF
SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.
