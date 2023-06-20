SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) Position Lessened by GenWealth Group Inc.

GenWealth Group Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 145,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF comprises 1.8% of GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. GenWealth Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPYV. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYV stock traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.56. 1,589,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,796,037. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $34.17 and a twelve month high of $43.47. The firm has a market cap of $15.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.56.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.