Siacoin Price Hits $0.0027 on Top Exchanges (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Siacoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Siacoin has a total market cap of $147.44 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Siacoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,887.63 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.66 or 0.00288816 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00013104 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00513771 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.39 or 0.00057254 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $106.55 or 0.00396297 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Siacoin Coin Profile

Siacoin (SC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 54,386,782,991 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Siacoin’s official website is sia.tech.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sia is a decentralized storage platform where users contribute disk storage from their computers to create a decentralized network. Users can rent storage from hosts on Sia using siacoins, and smart storage contracts on the Sia blockchain ensure payment to the host only after keeping the file for a specific amount of time. The distributed nature of the Sia network offers benefits in latency, throughput, reliability, and security, and anyone with storage can get paid, reducing the overall price of cloud storage. The Sia cryptocurrency is live, and the platform is still in beta, supporting uploads that are 500mb or less in size.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Siacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.