Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $245.50

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SRT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as €245.50 ($266.85) and last traded at €254.00 ($276.09), with a volume of 14031 shares. The stock had previously closed at €249.00 ($270.65).

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €283.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is €314.05.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. It offers multi-parallel, benchtop, single-use, stainless steel, cell culture, rocking motion, and microbial bioreactors, as well as software apps for bioreactors and cell culture shake flask; fermenters; cell culture media products; cellcelector flex, incubator flowbox, nanowell arrays, and capillaries and tips; fluid management products; microbiology products; and membrane filters, glass and quartz microfibre filters, syringeless and in-line filters, lab chromatography, and filters and blotting papers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.