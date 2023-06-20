Safe (SAFE) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $178,438.39

Safe (SAFE) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 20th. One Safe coin can now be bought for approximately $4.69 or 0.00016657 BTC on popular exchanges. Safe has a market cap of $97.73 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Safe has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00102908 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00049409 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00030853 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003704 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Safe Profile

Safe is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 4.70951817 USD and is up 2.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Buying and Selling Safe

