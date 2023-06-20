Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 236,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 319,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

The firm has a market cap of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.48%. Sachem Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 276.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 107,141 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.

