Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Trading 1.2% Higher

Sachem Capital Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.2% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.36 and last traded at $3.36. Approximately 236,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 319,421 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.32.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their target price on Sachem Capital from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
The firm has a market cap of $147.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 276.8% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 145,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 107,141 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at about $360,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 19.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 131,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sachem Capital in the first quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Sachem Capital by 8.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 98,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. 13.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sachem Capital Corp. is a real estate finance company, which engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. The firm specializes in originating, underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing services for a portfolio of short-term loans. It offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential and commercial properties.
